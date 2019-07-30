Armaan Jain engaged to girlfriend Anissa Malhotra, cousin Karisma Kapoor shares first pics

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 21:21 IST

Actor Armaan Jain popped the big question to his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra on Tuesday and looks like he got a big yes. Armaan and Anissa are now engaged and their first pics were shared by his cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma took to Instagram stories to share Armaan and Anissa’s pics as he went down on one knee and proposed to her. The couple appear to be standing in a balcony with an array of roses around them. He is dressed in a black jacket and black pants while Anissa is seen in a black floral dress with brown wedges.

Karisma also posed with the couple and congratulated them on their engagement. She is seen in a yellow floral dress.

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Armaan and Anissa have been dating for a while now. Rumours of their relationship have been around since 2014 but he had denied being together when asked about it. “You are mistaken. I have never been in a long-term relationship with anyone,” he had said. “Anissa is a childhood friend.I’ve known her since we were three.We were a group of eight who grew up together,” he told Mumbai Mirror five years ago.

Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014. The film was a flop and he has not worked on any other film since. He is the elder son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, who is the sister of Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 21:21 IST