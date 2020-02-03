Inside Armaan Jain’s sangeet: Karisma Kapoor dances with daughter, Kiara Advani and Shweta Nanda dazzle

bollywood

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:39 IST

Actor Armaan Jain is all set to tie the knot with the love of his life Anissa Malhotra, and the pre-wedding festivities are on in full swing. Armaan’s cousin and actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share glimpses from the sangeet ceremony which took place at St Regis in Mumbai on Sunday (February 2) evening.

In the picture shared by Karisma, she is seen shaking a leg with the couple, her daughter Samaira and Armaan’s brother and actor Aadar Jain. “Only love. #weddingdiaries #family.” She also shared pictures of her look for the night – she looked stunning in a red and gold Raw Mango salwar kameez paired with heavy earrings.

Other guests at the function included Anissa’s cousin and actor Kiara Advani, Shweta Nanda, and business tycoon Anil Ambani and his wife and former actor Tina Ambani.

Videos from the glitzy sangeet ceremony show the guests dancing the night away. In one of the videos, bride-to-be Anissa is seen performing to the song Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Earlier, on Saturday (February 1), several Bollywood celebrities attended Armaan and Anissa’s mehendi ceremony. Aadar’s rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria was also a part of the celebrations.

Armaan proposed to Anissa in July last year, after being in a relationship for seven years. He shared the happy news on Instagram and wrote that he had butterflies in his stomach before popping the question.

“The moment I eagerly waited for since the last 7 years finally arrived... the moment in my life where I felt the most nervous...when I think of my first school exam or my first shot in front of the camera it was nothing compared to the butterflies I had in my stomach when you walked in, every sensation went numb... Everything I rehearsed flew out of my mind,” he wrote. He also thanked their friends and families, and said that he could not wait to spend the rest of his life with her.

