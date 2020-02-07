Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s decision makes Paras and Arti cry, he gets into a fight with Asim

tv

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 12:38 IST

TV actor Sidharth Shukla and co-contestant on Bigg Boss 13 Asim Riaz had avoided fights for a few days since host Salman Khan asked them to keep calm. However, it appears their restraint gave way and they will again seen fighting in the upcoming episode on Friday.

In a promotional video that has surfaced online, Asim and Sidharth are seen fighting as Sidharth wants to save Paras while Asim insists they must help Arti. The video begins with Bigg Boss announcing a new task wherein Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are locked in cages and Sidharth, Asim and Rashami need to save one of them. Asim says he would support Arti, while Rashami names Shehnaaz and Sidharth says he would save Paras. Asim tries to convince Sidharth for Arti’s name, reminding him that she has been a true friend since day one for him.

Also read: Ranveer Singh announces wrap of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, gives Apna Time Aayega a Gujarati twist. See pic

However, Sidharth says Paras once saved him and he owes it to the Splistvilla winner. We then see Asim and Sidharth holding each other while trying to reach for keys that would lead to them saving their preferred contestant. Sidharth asks Asim not to hold him next time and Asim says he would have caught hold off him in the beginning itself, if had to. Sidharth says, “Saat janam nahi pakad sakta mereko(You cannot catch me even in seven lives).” Asim responds, “Abhi tu bhaunkega, chillaega(Now you will bark and shout).”

Meanwhile, Sidharth is seen opening Paras’s cage and soon he starts crying. When Mahira asks what is the matter, Paras responds that he did not expect Sidharth to return the favour.

On the other hand, Arti is also seen crying as Asim continues to taunt Sidharth, “Kya baat hai tu repay kar raha hai Paras ko. Jo bandi tere saath day one se hai usk liye kuch nahi.Isliye tera koi dost nahi banta hai. Tu dosti me dokha deta hai (Wow, so you are repaying Paras but did not care for the girl who has been supporting you from day one in the game. This why you do not have friends, you ditch your friends).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more