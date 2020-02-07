Bigg Boss 13 day 129 written update episode 129 February 6: Mahira Sharma cries as she feels homesick, Paras Chhabra asks her to live with him

tv

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 00:36 IST

Bigg Boss 13 contestants got the opportunity to gain immunity from nominations but none of them could secure it on Thursday’s episode.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Rashami Desai asking Shehnaaz Gill to talk to crows. Soon, in the kitchen, Arti Singh was upset when Rashami joked about her duties. Mahira Sharma went upto Rashami and thanked her for taking upon her duty and cooking breakfast for everyone. While eating, Shehnaaz said she did not enjoy the aloo parantha to which Arti responded that she did not like Rashami’s cooking.

Also read: Memes target Baaghi 3 for Wonder Woman inspiration, fans call Tiger Shroff ‘Captain America of India’

Bigg Boss then announced the new task for housemates to gain immunity. Mahira, Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz and Arti were supposed to stay inside their assigned shells for the longest time and Rashami, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were supposed to try and get them out of the shells.

Mahira was the first one to be asked to go out of the task as Rashami said her hand was outside the shell, though she insisted her hand was inside all the time. Soon, Paras also brought his hand outside the shell and Rashami asked him to go out of the task. They refused to agree but Bigg Boss intervened to tell them that the decision of the sanchalak, Rashami, would be the last one .

Paras then removed shells of Shehnaaz and Arti resulting in a fight between them all. Rashami and Sidharth and watched them abuse each other.

Later, Bigg Boss announced that Paras was wrong in breaking shells and asked Arti and Shehnaaz to continue the task. Paras then began throwing talcum powder and chilli powder inside their shells. After a few moments, Shehnaaz quit the game. Arti endured a few extra moments before Rashami declared that Arti’s shoulders came out of the shell, sending her out of the task as well.

Later, Paras told Mahira that she should have used the opportunity (of the task) to vent out her anger at Shehnaaz but she said she is different from the Punjabi singer.

In the evening, Bigg Boss announced that no one could save themselves from nominations and asked Asim, Rashami and Sidharth if they want to use their immunity for this week’s nominations. They said they would use the immunity, thereby leaving Arti, Mahira, Paras and Shehnaaz as nominated candidates for the week.

Later, Mahira was crying as Paras tried his best to make her laugh. Mahira said she was feeling homesick. Paras said, “Mere ghar chal liyo mere saath, mere saath reh liyo. (Come to my home with me, live with me).” Mahira was upset and said she would go to her own home. Mahira also said their friendship would remain and they could meet once in a month or so. Claiming he expected to meet her everday even after Bigg Boss, Paras asked if she would not remember him and she said, “Show khatam, Paisa hajam. (The show is over, the money is all exhausted).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more