Ranveer Singh announces wrap of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, gives Apna Time Aayega a Gujarati twist. See pic

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:55 IST

Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to announce the wrap of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat. Ranveer shared a picture with Maneesh and Jayeshbhai Jordaar director Divyang Thakkar.

“It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar. Maneesh Sir... from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’. it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance. Divyang....You are a ball of love and positive energy. thank you for making me your Jayesh,” the actor tweeted.

In his next tweet, Ranveer gave his iconic rap Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy a Gujarati twist. He wrote, “apna tem aagaya ne @yrf.”

It’s a wrap!!! #JayeshbhaiJordaar

Maneesh Sir...

from ‘BAND BAAJA BAARAAT’ to ‘JAYESHBHAI JORDAAR’ 🎺 ➡ 👊🏽 it’s been an incredible 10 years under your guidance ❤🙏🏽

Divyang....

You are a ball of love and positive energy ❤🌟 thank you for making me your Jayesh 👨🏻🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/huCNAXH3x5 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 7, 2020

Ranveer Singh made a reference to his last release Gully Boy.

Ranveer will be seen playing a Gujarati man in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Talking about his character, he told Hindustan Times earlier, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar will mark the Bollywood debut with South actor Shalini Pandey, best known for her role in Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The film will also star Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah as Ranveer’s parents.

Ranveer’s next Bollywood outing is Kabir Khan’s 83, which tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s victory against all odds in the 1983 World Cup. The actor will essay the role of then-captain Kapil Dev.

83 brings together Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone for the fourth time. Their last film together was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, although they did not have any scenes together in the period epic.

Deepika will play Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in 83, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu and Chirag Patil, among others. Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film will release on April 10.

