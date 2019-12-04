Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look at his Gujarati avatar for Jayeshbhai Jordaar. See here

bollywood

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:04 IST

Be it Padmaavat, Simmba (both 2018), Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani (2015) or even his earlier films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela or Lootera (both 2013), he has always had a strong penchant to be chameleon-like, in terms of the variety in his parts. Now, once again, Ranveer Singh seems set to take the ‘different’ route with his next titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which he plays a Gujarati.

If you look closely at the first look of Ranveer from the film, the actor seems to have transformed himself again by shedding many kilos to sport a distinct avatar. Also, in the still, he is seemingly trying to protect the women standing behind him. Ask Ranveer about his new avatar and he says: “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

The actor readily admits that Jayeshbhai presented an “exciting challenge” to him in terms of “deconstructing myself in order to transform into a kind of character I’ve never inhabited before”. The film will also see Ranveer teaming up with debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar on “a miracle script” that is set in Gujarat. “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time,” says Ranveer.

For filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, who discovered Divyang and is producing the film, Ranveer is “fearless when it comes to inhabiting a role”. He adds: “He has continued [with the new film] his risk-taking behaviour, while eschewing his looks for his character’s needs. This faith in the director’s vision and the self-confidence of going against your image is what makes Ranveer a filmmaker’s delight.”

