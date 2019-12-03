e-paper
Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega is iTunes’ number one song of 2019 in India

Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy has been listed as the number one track of the year on iTunes.

music Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh at the red carpet of Vogue Women of the Year 2019.
Ranveer Singh at the red carpet of Vogue Women of the Year 2019.(PTI)
         

Ranveer Singh debuted as a rapper/hip-hop artiste in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, and performed songs such as Apna Time Aayega, Asli hip Hop and Mere Gully Mein.

It’s the end of the year and music streaming platform iTunes has just released a list of the Top 100 songs of 2019 in India and Apna Time Aayega has been listed as the number one track of the year. Apna Time Aayega became a nationwide sensation when it dropped. The song captures the voice of the streets of India and skyrocketed to the top position on the charts.

 

Talking about his huge success as a hip-hop artiste, Ranveer had said earlier, “Hip-hop went deep inside me ever since I was a kid and my love for the music only grew bigger with time. Rap, somehow, used to always naturally excite me. I was thrilled to be in Zoya’s film because I had always wanted to do such a film because I have a natural, in-born affinity towards hip-hop. I loved this genre of music since I was a kid and I would have been heartbroken if I didn’t do Gully Boy. It’s also incredible that Zoya decided that I should sing in the album. It’s a very personal, very emotional and a very special moment for me in my journey in cinema.”

Ranveer will next seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev.

Music News