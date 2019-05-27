After playing Kapil Dev in 83, Ranveer Singh to transform into Jayeshbhai Jordaar for a Yash Raj entertainer

Actor Ranveer Singh in on a roll, professionally as well as in the personal space. The actor will soon begin shooting for Kabir Khan’s 83 in Glasgow and has already signed his next film, which will be with Yash Raj Films.

Dubbed Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the film is an entertainer, set in Gujarat. The film has been written by debutant Divyang Thakkar and will be directed by him as well. The film will be produced by Maneesh Sharma and is expected to go on floors this October.

Speaking about it, Ranveer said: “I have been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest film-makers of our country. It is humbling and gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic cinematic forces having put their faith in me. I’m glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after 83.”

Ranveer added, “Jayeshbhai is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience -- it’s a film for everyone! It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere. The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humourous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across”

Speaking about the film, Maneesh said that Thakkar’s script is an example of a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner.

“What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I are taking it forward. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content driven mass entertainer,” added Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their maiden film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Earlier, Ranveer shared pictures with ace cricketer Kapil Dev. He has been spending time with the former cricketer to learn the intricacies of the game and his personality. Ranveer will play Kapil in Kabir’s 83. In the pictures, the two can be seen exchanging beaming smiles. Ranveer holds a pen and a notebook, which is somehow indicating that he is making notes. In another frame, the two are seen discussing something in depth.

