Ranveer Singh on spending 10 days with Kapil Dev: ‘I feel more prepared and less anxious’

It’s not everyday that you get to spend days at a stretch with the World Cup winning captain at his house. So, when actor Ranveer Singh got this chance, he couldn’t thank his stars enough. Ranveer is playing the role of cricketing legend, Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan’s next film ‘83, based on Team India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983. And the kind of preparation he’s undergoing to get into the skin of this character will make his fans laud and love him more. In an exclusive chat, Ranveer talks about spending 10 days with Kapil at his house, adapting whatever possibly he could about him and getting to know the former cricketer at a personal level.

If you had to describe this experience of spending 10 days with Kapil Dev, what would you say?

Kapil sir and his family are very warm, kind and generous people. I’ll be ever grateful to them for being so magnanimous in helping me during this unique character study. Their large-heartedness was touching... something I’ll never forget. They’ve blessed me.

You had already met him at Dharamshala, so what was special about this Delhi stay? What more you got to observe about him?

During this stint, I got to spend some real quality time with Kapil sir that was far more immersive and intensive than the time I spent with him in Dharamshala. During the earlier boot camp, he mostly coached me in cricket whereas in Delhi, it was more about getting to know him at a personal level.

With each passing day that you’ve been prepping for this role, are you finding it easier or more difficult to get into the character?

Initially, the character seemed daunting. To portray a living legend fills one with a sense of responsibility. But after having put in the work towards building the character, I feel more prepared and less anxious.

What’s that one thing about Kapil Dev that you feel would be the toughest to emulate onscreen?

Naturally, to grasp Kapil sir’s bowling action has been a tough task. It’s a unique action that required me to make drastic changes in my body mechanics in order to achieve the skill required to bowl like him.

And one thing about him that came naturally to you...

He is an extremely passionate individual. His all-consuming passion for what he does is something I could relate to.

You recently said that you’re nervous to be playing such an iconic character and you’re clueless how you’d pull it off. After these 10-days, have things changed?

I’ve found some clues along the way in this journey that’ll help me construct my performance. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m thrilled with the way the movie has shaped up. All credit to Kabir sir and our dedicated team for the spectacular prep that’s gone into the film. We are hoping to make a film that the entire nation can be proud of and we seek everyone’s blessings for our endeavour.

Kapil Dev talks about Ranveer Singh:

How well Ranveer has been able to adapt to your style on the field and off it, too?

Ranveer is a man of incredible talent. He can portray any character with conviction as we’ve seen in the various roles he has played. His ability is profound. With his temperament and boundless energy, his eye for the smallest detail, he’ll easily manage to adapt to all my mannerisms and technique

In these 10 days that Ranveer spent with you, what’s it about his personality that left you impressed?

His commitment and passion. These two traits in him are what strikes an onlooker at the first go. He will be at something repeatedly and won’t let go till he feels he’s mastered it, despite others telling him it’s acceptable. Just acceptable is not okay. It has to be excellent.

First Published: May 25, 2019 11:04 IST