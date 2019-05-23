Ranveer Singh shares Deepika Padukone’s pic with baby face filter, fans can’t get enough of her cuteness

Actor Ranveer Singh often shares pictures of wife, actor Deepika Padukone. His latest picture is from one of her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, but with a twist.

Sharing it, he simply added a heart emoji, while tagging Deepika along. It is a snapchat baby face filter, applied to a photo of Deepika from one of her looks from Cannes, where she wore a green tulle dress.

Ranveer has always showered praise on his wife’s many public appearances. Commenting on the original tulle dress photo from Cannes, Ranveer had written: “UN FREAKING REAL” while on a video in the same dress, he wrote: “MUUUUUUUUUAH”. On yet another post in the same look of Deepika’s, he wrote: “Nuts.”

Ranveer’s comments were not limited to one look alone. Deepika shared a picture in a white and blue horizontal striped shirt and pant combo. Commenting on it, he wrote “killllllllllling it haaaaaaan” and “BAWSE”.

On the work front, Ranveer has been busy training for his upcoming Kabir Khan film ’83, which will re-tell the story of India’s surprise victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, beating the more fancied West Indies. The film will go on floors from June 5 in Glasgow, Scotland. “Since it’s a real-life story, this film involved a lot of training and research. Now that it’s going on the floors, starting with the Glasgow schedule, everyone’s excited to recreate a journey that made history, all thanks to our cricketing heroes of the ’83 team,” Kabir said in a statement.

Deepika, too, has been busy shooting for Chhapaak, a story inspired by the acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal of Delhi. Earlier this year, she had been spotted in Delhi on various shooting schedules.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 23, 2019 10:15 IST