Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai turn Amul girls as brand gives a twist to their Cannes looks

Dairy brand Amul has shared a new topical featuring actors Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai in their stunning outfits that they wore at the Cannes Film Festival. The Amul Girl is seen channelling Deepika’s bright green ruffled style and Aishwarya’s golden glamour in the ad.

The doodle-d girls are also seen with buttered toasts in their hands. “Gori tera gown bada nyaara,” the ad read and also said that the ‘divas love it’.

Also read: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Tabu with a hilarious throwback pic

Aishwarya’s golden dress was a kaleidoscopic chrome gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji which she wore to the premiere of A Hidden Life. The actor, 45, completed her look with nude and shimmery make up. The focus was on her eyes and her hair was swept back in a neat side parting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photos upon her arrival at the premiere of the film A Hidden Life. ( IANS )

Deepika opted for a neon green Giambattista Valli gown with a long trail. She paired the gown, consisting of elaborate ruffled detailing, with a pink headgear, and completed the look with nude coloured stilettoes. Similar to her earlier outfits, this one, too, comes with a bow, although smaller than the others. The Padmaavat actor posted pictures of her outfit on Instagram and wrote, “Living a Lime Green Life”.

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "Pain and Glory" (Dolor y gloria) in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France, May 17, 2019. Deepika Padukone poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau ( REUTERS )

On day one, Deepika left everyone awestruck in a Peter Dundas cream gown that had an exaggerated black bow, as she walked the red carpet at the film festival.

However, fans missed seeing Priyanka Chopra, who also attended the event, in the new Amul ad. “Where’s Priyanka?,” read several comments on the post. Others appreciated seeing the Amul girl in the stunning gowns.

“Seeing the amul girls in gowns makes me feel good as a plus size woman,” read a comment.

Other celebrities who made red carpet appearances are Kangana Ranaut, Huma Qureshi, Diana Penty, and Mallika Sherawat. Actor Sonam Kapoor, too, attended the event.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 22, 2019 18:21 IST