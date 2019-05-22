Kareena Kapoor reveals son Taimur isn’t allowed to eat at birthday parties

Actor Kareena Kapoor is a fitness freak and that is evident from the manner in which she transformed herself post her pregnancy. The actor has now revealed that she is a paranoid mother when it comes to the food son Taimur Ali Khan is allowed to have.

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar with actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. ( IANS )

At an interaction with dietician Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about their diet and lifestyle. It was during this interaction that Kareena mentioned how her two-year-old son is not allowed to have food at birthday parties. On the question of where Taimur has home-cooked food, she said: “Only (home-cooked food). I am hyper paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that’s also wrong but ya...” To which Saif added that “he eats chips though” and Kareena continued how Taimur has “khichdi, idli dosa... healthy kind of home-cooked food”. She continued, “So I sit on a plan also. Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month... he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn’t like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he’s got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl.”

Kareena remains busy as ever on the work front as well. She has completed shooting for Good News, where she co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It is the story of a couple, desperately trying for a baby. She is currently shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Later in the year, she will shoot for Karan Johar’s directorial, Takht, which will also star Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

First Published: May 22, 2019 17:25 IST