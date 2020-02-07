Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira introduces who is the Superman to her Wonder Woman, see pics

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 11:15 IST

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ended up unintentionally twinning with celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and took to Instagram to share pictures of the same. The two were seen wearing red superhero tees, with Ira wearing a Wonder Woman T-shirt, while Nupur wore a Superman T-shirt.

“Be your own superhero! But in case you’re looking for some... #superhero #superman #wonderwoman #thetvshow #withtheinvisibleplane #twinning #didweplanit #whatno,” she wrote in her caption.

Nupur joked in the comments section that they could pause their superhero duties to take a quick picture together. “Fly, save the world, fight crime.. oh but let’s quickly take a picture ? What say @khan.ira,” he wrote. “@nupur_shikhare Only if we also pit-stop for sushi,” was Ira’s response.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan continued their banter in the comments section of the post.

Unlike many other star kids, Ira has no interest in pursuing a career in the arc lights, but is inclined towards direction instead. She made her directorial debut with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, which premiered in Mumbai in December.

The adaptation of the Greek tragedy was produced by veteran actor Sarika under her banner NautankiSa Productions, with Hazel Keech playing the protagonist, Medea. The play also featured Aamir’s elder son and Ira’s brother Junaid in a key role.

The play got a fantastic response from the audience, with several shows sold out. Ira shared her excitement about the same on her Instagram stories.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Ira revealed the sage advice that Aamir gave her before her big debut. “He said that the play is the most important thing and I can’t be nice about things. The play is the priority and I needed to make decisions as the director of the play, and not keep anyone’s feelings in mind. You cannot forsake your work because of how someone would feel about it,” she said.

