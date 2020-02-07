Kartik Aaryan asks Sara Ali Khan what will happen if she’s not there, answers with a hilarious joke

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 10:21 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seem to be having a blast as they promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Kartik shared glimpses of promotions with Sara in Jaipur, as well as a hilarious boomerang video of them.

In one of the pictures, Kartik and Sara are seen posing against a fort and smiling at each other. “Jo Tum Na ho,” he captioned the picture with a heart emoji, making a reference to the song Shayad from Love Aaj Kal. He did not complete the lyrics, which go on to say that he would be incomplete if she was not in his life.

“Toh?” Sara replied in the comments section, asking him to elaborate. Even as fans were waiting with bated breath for Kartik to say something romantic, he wrote, “@saraalikhan95 toh boys night out.”

Sara seems to have completed the lyrics in her own Instagram post with Kartik. Sharing more pictures of the same photoshoot, she wrote the next line of Shayad, “Rahenge Hum Nahi.”

Fans flooded the post with compliments. “You both look very adorable together,” one Instagram user commented. “OH MY GOD THE COORDINATED CAPTIONS MY HEART,” another wrote.

Sara Ali Khan completed Kartik Aaryan’s caption in her own Instagram post.

Kartik also shared a funny behind-the-scenes boomerang video, in which he was seen yawning, as she prattled on. “With her, I’m full of energy! #SarTik,” he captioned the post.

In another video shared by Kartik, he and Sara are seen dancing to the song Haan Main Galat from Love Aaj Kal, as the crowd cheers them on. “#HaanMainGalat. Khamma Ganni #Jaipur,” he wrote.

Sara and Kartik, popularly called SarTik by fans, will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. There has been much talk of their off-screen chemistry as well, with rumours suggesting that they were in a relationship during the making of the film. Sara, however, has denied the rumours.

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma, will release in theatres on February 14.

