Kartik Aaryan lifts Sara Ali Khan in his arms, protects her from the crowd. Watch videos

bollywood

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:41 IST

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan enthralled the crowd in Ahmedabad as they promoted their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. In a video that was shared online by Kartik, he and Sara are seen performing to their song Haan Main Galat, as the crowd cheers them on. At the end of it, he lifts her in his arms in an impromptu gesture.

Kartik captioned his Instagram post, “#SarTik in #Ahmedabad kem Cho #LoveAajKal #14thFeb.” Fans flooded the comments section with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

In another video that is doing the rounds online, Kartik is seen holding Sara’s hand and manoeuvring her through the crowd. His protective gesture is winning hearts.

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will see Sara and Kartik come together on the big screen for the first time. Even before its release, the nation is crazy about ‘SarTik’ (as the couple is lovingly called). In fact, at the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, hordes of fans turned up in SarTik T-shirts.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that Sara and Kartik fell in love during the making of Love Aaj Kal, and were in a relationship. Their frequent dates and outings only added fuel to the fire. However, reports suggest that they have broken up now. When asked about their relationship status in a recent interview, Sara said that she never dated Kartik.

At the trailer launch of Love Aaj Kal, Sara and Kartik opened up about their Valentine’s Day plans, and said that they would celebrate the day of love by watching their film together. “Hum dono Love Aaj Kal dekhenge uss raat ko. (We will watch Love Aaj Kal together on Valentine’s night.) It’s a date night,” Kartik told reporters.

Love Aaj Kal, which also stars Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda, will hit the theatres this Friday (February 14).

