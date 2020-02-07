Janhvi Kapoor is missing sis Khushi Kapoor a lot and here is the proof

bollywood

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is very close to sister Khushi and that is evident from the actor’s various posts. The siblings often spend vacations together. Janhvi is missing her sister and has shared a cute throwback picture with Khushi on Instagram. While Janhvi stays in Mumbai, Khushi is currently studying in New York.

Both Janhvi and Khushi are dressed in casual outfits in the picture. While Khushi can be seen in a black top and matching trousers, Janhvi is wearing a white sweater paired with black trousers. “Missing,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor on her Instagram story. The sisters are posing with a giant teddy bear.

Last month, Janhvi had shared her advice for sister Khushi. “I think one of the biggest learnings that I have had in the limited time I have spent in the industry is that at every given point of time, there are enough people that will tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing and there are enough that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. You need to somewhere not be delusional,” Janhvi had said in a n interview.

“I don’t know about other things but I think that this is something that I have figured out. I know where I stand. I know my shortcomings, my potential and I know where I am in the scheme of things. I know where I can go and want to go, and all of those things. Yeah, that’s one thing I would want to tell her,” she added.

Talking about her own values, Janhvi recently said she is very childish. “I am very childish as a person but I identify more with the world values and even aesthetics of an older generation. I have always thought that mentally, I was born in the 1970s or 1960s,” Janhvi recently told Hindustan Times.

Janhvi will now begin work on Karan Johar’s ambitious project, Takht. She also has Roohi Afzana opposite Rajkummar Rao, Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2.

