Janhvi Kapoor reveals the advice she wants to give sister Khushi Kapoor before her Bollywood debut

bollywood

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 19:10 IST

Like her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor also wants to become an actor. She has already begun prepping for the same, and is currently studying at the New York Film Academy to polish her skills.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Janhvi was asked what advice she would like to give Khushi to prepare her for a career in Bollywood. “I think one of the biggest learnings that I have had in the limited time I have spent in the industry is that at every given point of time, there are enough people that will tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing and there are enough that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. You need to somewhere not be delusional,” she said.

Though Janhvi is just two films old, she is aware how the fame that comes with the profession can misguide one. She wants Khushi not to get carried away either. “I don’t know about other things but I think that this is something that I have figured out. I know where I stand. I know my shortcomings, my potential and I know where I am in the scheme of things. I know where I can go and want to go, and all of those things. Yeah, that’s one thing I would want to tell her,” she said.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan was asked what he would do if he, Taimur and Ibrahim like the same girl at a club. His reply is hilarious

Currently, Janhvi has a number of interesting projects in her kitty – Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. Next month, she will also begin shooting for Karan Johar’s epic historical drama Takht.

Janhvi said that she is really looking forward to being a part of Takht. “I am excited because I have been such a fan – not a fan, but an admirer – of that period in history,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more