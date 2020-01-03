Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi are followed by paparazzi till elevator, actor wins the internet with sweet response

bollywood

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:56 IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are followed around by the paparazzi everywhere, and it was no different when they visited their friend’s house earlier this week. In a video that is doing the rounds online, the shutterbugs are seen tailing the Kapoor sisters all the way to the elevator of the building just to get the perfect shot.

What has grabbed everyone’s attention is Janhvi’s sweet response. “Aap yahaan tak aa gaye? (You came all the way here?) Happy New Year!” she was heard telling the photographer.

Khushi, who is studying at the New York Film Academy, is home for a winter break. Janhvi is extremely happy that her younger sister is back, and is spending as much time with her as she can.

Just like her sister Janhvi, Khushi wants to pursue acting as a career. However, she will finish her course at New York Film Academy, before she signs her first film.

On BFFs With Vogue, Khushi opened up about her Bollywood debut. “People tell me when I’m going to debut, so it’s fun to hear about it. I mean, I’m still in school so obviously, it’s something that I have thought of but it’s not something that is happening right now,” she said.

Meanwhile, Janhvi was seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in the Netflix horror anthology Ghost Stories, which dropped online earlier this week. She starred alongside Vijay Varma and Surekha Sikri in the short film.

Janhvi’s next release is Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in which she plays the titular role. The film, which also stars Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij in key roles, will hit the screens on March 13 this year.

Apart from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi also has Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht in her kitty.

Follow @htshowbiz for more