Ranveer Singh zips through Gujarat streets on scooter for Jayeshbhai Jordaar, fans greet him with loud cheers. Watch video

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:59 IST

A video of Ranveer Singh shooting for his next, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in Gujarat has surfaced online. In the clip, the actor can be seen on a scooter, as fans recognise him and hoot for him. He also acknowledges them with a wave.

Just last month, Ranveer unveiled his first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar, in which he sports a much leaner look. Talking about the character, he told Hindustan Times, “Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Ranveer added that he has never played such a character before, and heaped praise on Divyang Thakkar, who is making his directorial debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He said, “Divyang has poured his soul into this brilliant piece of writing that will nudge you to introspect whilst making you smile and laugh the entire time.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen next on the big screen in Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. He will play former captain Kapil Dev in the film.

83 brings together Ranveer and his wife Deepika Padukone after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. She will be seen as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia in the film. The film also stars Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Chirag Patil and others.

Earlier, Ranveer said that it was “an absolute honour” to be a part of 83. “It is a film based on the most glorious chapter in India’s sporting history - the Cricket World Cup. I play Kapil Dev in the movie. It is my first biographical portrayal of an individual who is still out and about, doing such great work,” he told IANS.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, 83 is scheduled to release on April 10 this year.

