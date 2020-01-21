Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra confirms relationship with Akanksha Puri over, says ‘After seeing so much, she should move on’

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been together since their initial days in the house despite being ridiculed by other contestants. Paras, who is in a relationship with TV actor Akanksha Puri, made it clear in the latest episode that he will end his relationship once the show gets over.

On Monday’s episode, Shefali Zariwala told Paras that whatever is the case, he should have a closure with his girlfriend Akanksha. Paras also confirmed that he will definitely do so once the show is over. Shefali also mentioned how they have discussed the same many times as he often called her ‘stubborn’.

Making his stand clear on Akanksha, Paras went on to say, “After seeing so much, she should herself move on.” He added that he doesn’t get into such things and ends up landing into controversies for nothing.

Mahira also chipped in to say, “I don’t care what people say about this, but if a girl outside the house is feeling bad about it, then stop it.” Referring to Akanksha, Paras replied in rage, “Will I play Bigg Boss according to her? Will I do everything according to someone with whom I don’t want to stay? I can’t suppress my feelings? Don’t try to become great.”

Akanksha had recently opened up about their plans to tie the knot in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. She said, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”

