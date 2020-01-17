Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra wanted to marry girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, she now wants him to wait

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra had been planning on getting married to long-time girlfriend Akanksha Puri in 2020, but she is in no mood to go along anymore. Paras has been at the centre of controversies ever since his entry on the Salman Khan show. Initially, he flirted with Shehnaaz Gill and then moved his affections to Mahira Sharma. With Mahira, Paras has had a rather passionate relationship wherein the two have also been spotted getting cosy in the house.

Akanksha told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Maybe (marriage in 2020). Let’s see. I’m not sure. I’m just waiting for him to come out (of the Bigg Boss house). There are a lot of things that I need to clear. If I go inside the house and talk to him about these things, he is not going to give me an exact answer as he will still be in the game. So, I’m just waiting. Let’s see where it takes us. I’m prepared for everything. We had plans. That was the last conversation Paras and I had just before he entered his vanity (van). He was keen that we shouldn’t delay anymore and that it should happen soon (after the show is over). He was very happy. But I was somebody who said that you first come out then we’ll talk about it. I think this is his time. I want him to focus on his work as he has really waited for this for a long time. Right now, these things can wait.”

During his stint inside the house, Paras has claimed he ended his relationship before entering the show and even alleged that Akanksha was after him. “There are few things which he has done that have really upset me about. He has lied about a few things. I know it is a part of his game, but I didn’t like it. I take a lot of pride in myself and I am a very strong person, so if anybody is calling me weak or someone who keeps crying, I’ll not be able to take it,” she told the tabloid.

Recently, Mahira’s mother visited the house as a guest and asked Paras not to kiss her daughter. “The way she said it was very cute and I don’t find anything wrong in it. I don’t know why people are taking it in a wrong way,” Akanksha told the daily.

