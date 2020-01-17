Bigg Boss 13 day 109 written episode 109 January 16: Mahira gets angry as her mom asks her to stay away from Paras, befriend Shehnaaz

Thursday’s episode on Bigg Boss 13 was all about emotions and reality check for contestants as the captaincy task continued, with their families visiting.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

The episode began with Mahira Sharma’s mom entering the house. She told Paras, “Tumhari dosti bahut pyari hai, tumhari girlfriend bhi pyari hai. Apki dosti hi rakho , kissiyan mat karo. (Your friendship is cute, your girlfriend is very nice. Keep it to friendship alone, do not kiss her).” She also asked him to stay mum when someone fights with Mahira and let her speak for herself. Mahira’s mom also told Shehnaaz, “Paras ke chakkar me jhagde mat karo. (Don’t fight because of Paras).”

When Mahira’s mom asked her to be friends with Shehnaaz, she replied in an angry tone, “Aap ek ghante ka episode dekhte ho, hum rehte hain ghar me (You just watch an hour’s episode, we live here).”

Shehnaaz’s father was next visitor and after he left, she told Sidharth and Mahira that he warned her against Paras. Paras tried to explain to Mahira.

Parag came next and Shefali ran to meet him. Parag told Asim, he was his favourite. He also threatened him over fighting with Shefali. Parag said, “I am completing the circle of friendship. Someone is waiting for you. She didn’t get married.” Everyone guessed he was talking about Himanshi. Parag also said she was not married and was waiting for Asim.

After seeing Shehnaaz’s dad, Rashami began crying as she felt she did not have someone who loved her as much. She also had a heart to heart discussion with Arti and cried a lot as she said she was fed up with her life.

Asim’s brother Umar also visited the house and praised him a lot. When Asim asked him about Himanshi, Umar told Asim that it was not the case, “Everything is a lie.”

