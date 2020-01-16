Karan Johar has a hilarious response to being called ‘Karan Joker’ by son Yash

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar took a dig at his Instagram game in his latest tweet. Revealing that his nearly two-year-old son Yash called him “Karan Joker”, he quipped, “My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram!” On the photoblogging site, the filmmaker-producer is known for his on-point selfies, his pout and colourful outfits.

Karan Johar joked that his son Yash must have seen his Instagram account.

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi shared that his son preferred Riordan’s books over his and joked that sons exist just to give their fathers a reality check. “My son thinks Rick Riordan’s books are better than mine! I think sons exist to bring us obsessive fathers down to earth!!!” he replied to Karan’s tweet.

Amish Tripathi quipped that sons exist to deflate their fathers’ egos.

In the past, Karan has said that not only he is very active on social media, but he also reads the comments posted by his haters. He was quoted as saying by IANS, “All the praise, all the criticism somewhere makes you stronger. I read a lot of criticism and wake up to abuse sometimes and wake up to the nasty things they write about me but some of the things they write are actually true.”

“When they criticise you, they are coming from some place of information that you must also have about yourself. Hence, it’s important to read the good and the bad and sometimes just turn your face from the ugly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Karan unveiled the first-look poster of his production, Shershaah, on Thursday morning. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film will tell the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani play lead roles in the film.

Karan will soon begin shooting for his next directorial venture, Takht. The epic historical drama, starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, will be set in the Mughal era. It is scheduled to release by the end of the year.

