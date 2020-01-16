e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Kalki Koechlin reveals how her family reacted to her having a baby before marriage

Kalki Koechlin reveals how her family reacted to her having a baby before marriage

Kalki Koechlin, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed how her and her boyfriend Guy Hersherg’s families reacted to their decision to have a baby out of wedlock.

bollywood Updated: Jan 16, 2020 19:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kalki Koechlin is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.
Kalki Koechlin is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.
         

Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with Guy Hershberg, is due any minute now. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she opened up about how she and her boyfriend reacted when she found out that she was pregnant, as well as their families’ reaction to having a baby out of wedlock.

When asked about their families’ reaction, Kalki said, “Thankfully, both our families are quite unconventional in terms of...they are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry.”

Earlier, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, their marriage did not last long and they announced their separation in 2013. The former couple got legally divorced in 2015.

Also see | Love Aaj Kal first poster: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan are Zoe and Veer caught in a ‘whirlwind wonderland’. See pic

Kalki said that she was not opposed to the idea of tying the knot with Guy, but she did not want to rush into it just because she was pregnant. “Honestly, it’s not like we’re against marriage. We do want to get married. It’s just the time hasn’t come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way,” she said.

On the show, Kalki also revealed that when she found out that she was pregnant, her initial reaction was that of disbelief. “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in,” she said.

However, Kalki and Guy were on the same page about wanting to have the baby. “It was unexpected. We were planning in maybe a year or two to have kids. Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
DSP Davinder Singh will be probed by counter-terror probe agency NIA
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
Five held as J&K police bust Jaish module in Srinagar; foil terror bid planned for R-Day
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
‘Nitish Kumar to be CM face for 2020 polls’: Amit Shah at Bihar rally
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
India to invite Pakistan PM Imran Khan for SCO meet
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
1 century, 3 massive feats: Kohli eyes Ponting, Sachin records in 2nd ODI
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
Bajaj Chetak 2.0 puts focus firmly on India’s electric two-wheeler future
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
How India can benefit from Estonia’s expertise in digital services | WorldView
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news