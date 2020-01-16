Kalki Koechlin reveals how her family reacted to her having a baby before marriage

bollywood

Kalki Koechlin, who is expecting her first child with Guy Hershberg, is due any minute now. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, she opened up about how she and her boyfriend reacted when she found out that she was pregnant, as well as their families’ reaction to having a baby out of wedlock.

When asked about their families’ reaction, Kalki said, “Thankfully, both our families are quite unconventional in terms of...they are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. My mother is like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ Because I have already been divorced once. So she wasn’t in a big hurry.”

Earlier, Kalki was married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. However, their marriage did not last long and they announced their separation in 2013. The former couple got legally divorced in 2015.

Kalki said that she was not opposed to the idea of tying the knot with Guy, but she did not want to rush into it just because she was pregnant. “Honestly, it’s not like we’re against marriage. We do want to get married. It’s just the time hasn’t come yet. I think it should be a conscious decision when we are both happy to do it and when we can do it in a not rushed way,” she said.

On the show, Kalki also revealed that when she found out that she was pregnant, her initial reaction was that of disbelief. “I didn’t believe it. I went and got another test immediately. But I told my partner Guy and he was thrilled. I think I took a little while. I took like 2-3 days to just sort of take it in,” she said.

However, Kalki and Guy were on the same page about wanting to have the baby. “It was unexpected. We were planning in maybe a year or two to have kids. Definitely, it was unexpected, but we both felt like we want to go with it,” she said.

