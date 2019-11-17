Kalki Koechlin reveals hers was an ‘unexpected pregnancy’, says ‘won’t rush into marriage just because I am pregnant’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 11:28 IST

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin, who had announced her pregnancy recently, has said she did not feel the maternal instinct initially but was thrilled when she first heard the heartbeat of her unborn child. The actor announced earlier that she is expecting her first child with partner Guy Hershberg, a classical pianist from Jerusalem, Israel.

Speaking with Mid Day in an interview, Kalki said, “This was an unexpected pregnancy. In the first two months, I didn’t feel any maternal instinct. It felt like an alien invasion, where this little thing was acting like a vampire, sucking out everything from my body. When I heard the heartbeat for the first time, I got excited. The first trimester was bad, but I am through that phase and looking forward to the due date in January.”

She also opened up on her wedding plans and told the tabloid, “We are not averse to marriage, but we don’t want to rush into it just because I am pregnant. If it is necessary for the documentation, bureaucracy and school registrations of our child, we will consider it. But when it comes to our romantic commitments, we have enough validation from each other, and our families, too.”

Talking about pregnancy, Kalki had earlier told HT Brunch in interview, “Motherhood began with my brother, who is much younger than I am. I remember watching him come home from school one day, he must have been seven or eight, with a project on climate change and thinking ‘this is such a renewal of innocence’. Children take us back to the basics; remind us of what is important. Also, just wanting to experience pregnancy, of feeling this life grow inside you.”

Kalki is currently seen on the ZEE5 original web series Bhram. The actor, who recently made her Tamil film debut with Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently prepping for another web series. She also appeared in the second season of Sacred Games this year and in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

