Kalki Koechlin says neighbours don’t judge her for getting pregnant but trolls ask ‘husband kahan hai’

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:21 IST

Actor Kalki Koechlin is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kalki talked about welcoming a baby without getting married first and how others’ opinions have never mattered to her.

“This word is also something out of Shakespeare, ‘Out of wedlock. I’m with child and out of wedlock’,” she said, poking fun at the archaic phrase. However, she says she is sure there are people in the country who judge her for it. “I don’t know them personally so it doesn’t effect me,” she said. “But whenever it comes to my building, my neighbours, the people around me, they all know I am not married and they have been like super... Aunties have been like coming in be like ‘Aapke liye kuch chaiye kya? They are really, really lovely and sweet. So I haven’t felt that judgment face to face but of course, trolling I have,’ she said.

“Trolling has happened as ‘Where’s the husband? How can you do this? Don’t wear tight clothes,’ so all of that is there but trolling happens even when you are not pregnant...that’s okay. People have their points of views,” she added.

Kalki is six months pregnant and has her due date in December. She is planning to deliver her baby through water birthing in Goa. She is now spending time listening to Guy’s music, going for walks with him and doing yoga. She has also reduced the use of mobile phone.

“I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one’s work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward,” she said.

Kalki herself was born through the process of water birthing and hence the decision to give birth to her little one in a similar way. The actor has also reportedly decided the name of her child. The name is such that it works for both male and female gender.

Kalki is currently seen on the ZEE5 original web series Bhram. The actor, who recently made her Tamil film debut with Nerkonda Paarvai, is currently prepping for another web series. She also appeared in the second season of Sacred Games this year and in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 14:21 IST