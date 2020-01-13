e-paper
Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Pregnant Kalki Koechlin puts her feet up, fans wish her ‘safe delivery’. See pic

Kalki Koechlin has shared a new picture ahead of her delivery which shows her in a relaxing position.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:37 IST
Kalki Koechlin is counting days to her delivery.
Kalki Koechlin has shared a new picture of herself as she awaits her delivery this month. The actor is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, Kalki wrote in caption, “Need to put my feet up. Quite literally. #swellings #pregnancy #longdays.” She can be seen lying on the bed in a crop top and shorts with her legs leaning on the window in an upward position. Her baby bump is prominently visible in the picture.

Her fans showered her with best wishes besides lending her an advice or two. A fan wrote, “Best wishes angel” while another commented, “Enjoy ur pregnancy ..stay blessed always @kalkikanmani.” One more fan said, “Have a safe pregnancy and delivery. Do your best at the hardest job in the world. Always remember you are sculpting them each moment of your life you spend with them.” One simply wrote, “Love that baby bump”.

Kalki is planning a natural birth for her baby and has been swimming and practising yoga to stay fit. Talking about her pregnancy, Kalki had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My first few months were really horrible because I was vomiting and had terrible morning sickness. I couldn’t understand how do people do this, how do they have babies. Only in the fifth or sixth month, I started really enjoying the process. And, of course, in terms of planning, I am spending the right amount of time looking after my health, looking after what I am putting into my body. Everything you do starts to affect you as now you start taking care of another human being like how you cross the road.”

Also read: Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan strips down to his underwear, Shilpa Shetty hails him for his ‘guts’. See pic

Opening about how she plans to bring up her baby, she had said, “I think we need to have a balanced approach. I don’t want to throw my baby into the media that the baby has only media attention all the time. I want my child to experience things any normal child would have like friends in different circles of life and who come from different social strata. I don’t want to stop my child from playing with children from different economic backgrounds and things like that. That’s important for me. But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance.”

