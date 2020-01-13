Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan strips down to his underwear, Shilpa Shetty hails him for his ‘guts’. See pic

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:01 IST

Varun Dhawan has shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Mr Lele and is seen wearing nothing but an underwear and a fanny pack. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Varun wrote in the caption, “Mrlele ... @Varun_dvn @karanjohar and me for the third time tog ... this time with a maha entertainer... 1st Jan 2021 ...”

Varun is seen lifting his hands in surrender while holding a gun and has an orange fanny pack tied to his waist and half stuffed in his underwear. His eight-pack abs are prominently visible while he has a worried look on his face.

Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele poster is hilarious.

The look got a thumbs-up from the audience with more than 1,12,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram within a few minutes. Shilpa Shetty reacted to the post, “Ha ha ha @varundvn #epic #guts.” Singer-host Aditya Narayan wrote, “Loving the fanny pack.” A fan wrote, “Haha bold with fanny pack.” Another commented, “Hey Mr. lele ...Cutest and obviously the funniest poster...Proud to be a biggest #varuniac ...Why are so cute 😂 @varundvn.”

Director Shashank Kaitan broke the news on Twitter and wrote, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @Varun_dvn along with @ShashankKhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.”

Sharing the poster of the film, Apoorva Mehta wrote, “It keeps getting better specially when these two - @Varun_dvn& @ShashankKhaitan come together!”

Mr Lele is Varun’s third film with director Shashank Khaitaan. The two have delivered two successful films: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both featuring Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

Varun is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza. The dance based film is slated to hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun will also be seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

