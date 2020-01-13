e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan strips down to his underwear, Shilpa Shetty hails him for his ‘guts’. See pic

Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan strips down to his underwear, Shilpa Shetty hails him for his ‘guts’. See pic

Varun Dhawan has shared the first look of his film, Mr Lele. This is his third film with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan.

bollywood Updated: Jan 13, 2020 12:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan reunite for this nutty comedy.
Mr Lele first look: Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan reunite for this nutty comedy.
         

Varun Dhawan has shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Mr Lele and is seen wearing nothing but an underwear and a fanny pack. Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Varun wrote in the caption, “Mrlele ... @Varun_dvn @karanjohar and me for the third time tog ... this time with a maha entertainer... 1st Jan 2021 ...”

Varun is seen lifting his hands in surrender while holding a gun and has an orange fanny pack tied to his waist and half stuffed in his underwear. His eight-pack abs are prominently visible while he has a worried look on his face.

Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele poster is hilarious.
Varun Dhawan’s Mr Lele poster is hilarious.

The look got a thumbs-up from the audience with more than 1,12,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram within a few minutes. Shilpa Shetty reacted to the post, “Ha ha ha @varundvn #epic #guts.” Singer-host Aditya Narayan wrote, “Loving the fanny pack.” A fan wrote, “Haha bold with fanny pack.” Another commented, “Hey Mr. lele ...Cutest and obviously the funniest poster...Proud to be a biggest #varuniac ...Why are so cute 😂 @varundvn.”

Director Shashank Kaitan broke the news on Twitter and wrote, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @Varun_dvn along with @ShashankKhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan, 2021.”

Sharing the poster of the film, Apoorva Mehta wrote, “It keeps getting better specially when these two - @Varun_dvn& @ShashankKhaitan come together!”

Mr Lele is Varun’s third film with director Shashank Khaitaan. The two have delivered two successful films: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both featuring Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen childhood picture, fans call her ‘Taimur’s female version’. See it here

Varun is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D, directed by Remo D’Souza. The dance based film is slated to hit theatres on January 24. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi.

Varun will also be seen in Coolie No. 1, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
Delhi HC notice to Apple, WhatsApp on petition to preserve JNU attack data
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
For 9-judge Sabarimala bench, CJI suggests Ayodhya hearings as the template
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives here: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
Queen to meet Prince Harry for ‘face-to-face talk’ on couple’s future roles
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Deepika JNU visit: ‘She said a lot without saying a word’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news