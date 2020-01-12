Shraddha Kapoor forgets steps during dance-off with Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi cheers them on. Watch video

bollywood

Jan 12, 2020

After battling it out in an epic dance-off in the Illegal Weapon 2.0 song from Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor decided to recreate the same off the screen as well. In a candid video that Shraddha shared on her Instagram story, the stars groove to the chartbuster in a hotel room during the Gujarat leg of promotions.

Shraddha forgets her steps as Varun encourages her to “Get ready!” Eventually, she remembers the steps and catches up, as he enthusiastically busts out his best moves. Their co-star Nora Fatehi, who is behind the camera, cheers them on throughout.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Street Dancer 3D is set in the UK, with Varun playing an Indian dancer while Shraddha will be seen as a dancer of Pakistani origin. The film highlights bilateral issues through dance and music.

Varun opened up about the message behind Street Dancer 3D and told IANS, “Our characters in the film are dancing for India, and (they are) Pakistani immigrants. I think your motive behind being a dancer matters, and it drove me to do the film. Dance is not only for enjoyment but through the medium you can express a lot and you can change lives. In our country, when a kid is born or at birthday parties and at weddings, we dance a lot. I feel we are a very expressive dancing nation.”

Street Dancer 3D also features Prabhudeva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in key roles. The film will hit the theatres on January 24 and will lock horns at the box office with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut.

Talking about the box office clash between Street Dancer 3D and Panga, Varun told IANS, “Kangana (Ranaut) is someone I have known for a lot of years and I admire her work. I feel both films are very different and we are in 2020, so I think we shouldn’t think about box office clash. I feel people should watch both the films.”

