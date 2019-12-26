Varun Dhawan confesses he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor, presents her with a rose onstage. Watch

bollywood

Rarely does it happen that an actor declares his or her genuine feelings for a co-star. So, it was indeed refreshing when Varun Dhawan confessed onscreen that long back, in his younger days, he had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor. The two are promoting their new film, Street Dance 3D.

In the video clip that is now viral, Varun says, “Inko dekh kar mujhe bhi yaad aaya, bahot saal pehle, mujhe bhi crush hua tha Shraddha pe, actually yeh bahot logon ke liye Aarohi hai, bahot logon ke liye Vini hai, bahot logon ke liye Inaayat hai, lekin mere liye meri Shraddha hai. Mujhe bahot waqt se phul dena tha aap ko aur maine kabhi diya nahin toh aaj main dunga (Seeing these people I recalled a matter from the past; there was once a time when I too have a crush on Shraddha. For many she is Aarohi, she is Vini or Inaayat, but for me she is Shraddha. For a long time, I have been wanting to give her flowers which I couldn’t do so far, so I will do it today.”

Varun then glided on his knees to reach Shraddha with a rose in his hand. However, a fiasco happened when he reached her; the flower fell midway. Amid much laughter, Varun tried again and was successful the second time.

Varun and Shraddha play Sahej and Inaayat in Street Dance 3D, the third film in the dance film franchise ABCD. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Prabhudeva in an important role. Varun and Shraddha play out the India-Pakistan intense rivalry on the dance floor with a positive message.

Varun was last seen in Kalank which turned out to a dud at the box office. Speaking about it at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2019, Varun had said, “I think ups and downs are a part of life and we learn from it. It was my first failure as an actor. Now, I have put all my positive energies into Street Dancer 3D. It’s my second film with Remo (D’Souza) sir and Shraddha Kapoor after ABCD 2.” Shraddha’s last film Chhichhore was a hit but her film, Saaho opposite Prabhas, proved to be a box office failure.

