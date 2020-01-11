e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tiger Shroff takes Street Dancer 3D Muqabla Challenge, says ‘Love this song’. Watch video

Tiger Shroff takes Street Dancer 3D Muqabla Challenge, says ‘Love this song’. Watch video

Tiger Shroff took up the Muqabla Challenge given by Street Dancer 3D star Varun Dhawan. He shared the video on his Instagram stories and revealed that he loved the song.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tiger Shroff performed to Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D with his “guruji”.
Tiger Shroff gave a shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva and Remo D’Souza, as he took the Muqabla Challenge. He shared a video of him and his instructor Paresh Shirodkar grooving on the chartbuster from Street Dancer 3D on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Love this song,” followed by a heart emoji.

 

Interestingly, when Varun introduced the Muqabla Challenge along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya, he said that it was “open to only fans”. The actor had shared a video of the two of them matching steps to the song and written, “#MuqablaChallenge with masterji @ganeshacharyaa. Bohot kiya masti, ab dikhao thodi chusti. This is open to only fans remodsouza @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi #streetdancer3d releasing 24 th January.”

 

Prabhudeva’s iconic number Muqabla has been recreated for Street Dancer 3D. While Varun was not originally a part of the song, he requested to feature in it as he did not want to miss out on the chance to match steps with the legendary dancer.

“Shraddha was [meant to be] part of the song, but Varun was keen to feature in it too. He didn’t want to miss the opportunity to dance with Prabhudeva on the iconic number. So, for the promotional [edit], we added one sequence that has him dance with Prab­hudeva,” Remo said in an earlier interview.

Also read: Ajay Devgn says ‘wait for proper facts to emerge’ in JNU violence, Anubhav Sinha asks ‘You done waiting?’

The filmmaker said that they pulled out all the stops to ensure that the new Muqabla was as grand as it gets. “We were to shoot the song in Dubai. As soon as we took the first shot, I did not feel good about it. I knew we had to make it big­ger than we were be­ing able to, at that point. So, I can­celled the shoot, re­turned to Mum­bai to plan it bet­ter, and then shot it. Now, it looks grand,” he said.

Street Dancer 3D also features Nora Fatehi, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles. The film will release on January 24, alongside Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

