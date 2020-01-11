e-paper
Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on birthday. See pic

Hrithik Roshan parties with ex-wife Sussanne Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani on birthday. See pic

Hrithik Roshan, who turned 46 on Friday, opted for a low-key celebration with a few of his closest ones. See a picture from the birthday party here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 11, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan's birthday celebration was an intimate affair.
Hrithik Roshan’s birthday celebration was an intimate affair.
         

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 46th birthday on Friday with his loved ones, including his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor and Kunal Kapoor. Tiger shared a group selfie from the intimate birthday bash on his Instagram account, with a Koi Mil Gaya reference.

“About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer! @hrithikroshan,” he captioned the picture.

 

Sussanne had wished Hrithik with a sweet Instagram post, featuring their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. “‘Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo,” she wrote, sharing a montage of memories he and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan have shared over the years.

 

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hrithik said that he was “not really” a birthday person. “Usually, I realise quite late that it’s my birthday and then, I have to quickly decide on a plan, if at all, or not. Honestly, I am not someone who looks forward to having any extravagant celebration on this specific day,” he said.

Also read | Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: How Super 30 and War changed the box office game

When asked if he had any special plans this year, the actor had said, “For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a ‘gratitude day.’ I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That’s why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it’s about spending time and doing things for them. That’s all I am going to do this year as well.”

Hrithik, who had a great 2019 with back-to-back hits Super 30 and War, will be seen next on the big screen in Krrish 4. The film will see him returning as the titular caped superhero.

