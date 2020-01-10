Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish from ex-wife Sussanne includes incredible moments with sons Hridhaan, Hrehaan. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:52 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s birthday gift from ex-wife and friend Sussanne Khan couldn’t have been more beautiful than this. As Hrithik turns 46, Sussanne shared a kaleidoscope of memories he and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan have shared over the years.

“‘Happiest Happiest Birthday Rye... you are the most incredible Man I know.. #tothebestoflifeaheadofyou #10thjan2020 #bestdaddyaward #bestphilosophertoo,” she wrote as she shared photos and videos of the three together.

Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after being married for 14 years. They got married in 2000 and separated in 2013. Despite the divorce, the two remain good friends and co-parent their sons.

Sussanne described their relationship perfectly when she recently tagged them as the ‘modern family’. “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes,” she wrote while sharing a vacation they all took together over the New Year holidays.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s modern family.

Hrithik, Sussanne and their sons were seen with Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s musician uncle Rajesh, his sister Sunaina and Rajesh’s sons Pashmina and Eshaan.

Earlier, Hrithik described his relationship with Sussanne in these words: “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love.”

Hrithik enjoyed immense success in 2019 with Super 30 and War. The actor will be seen in the next iteration of his father’s directorial Krrish next.