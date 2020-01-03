Watch: Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne return from France holiday with sons, Rakesh Roshan gives her a goodbye hug

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has returned from his New Year vacation in France with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan had also accompanied the family on their holiday.

A video of Hrithik and his family at the Mumbai airport was shared online on Friday. In the clip, Rakesh is seen giving his former daughter-in-law a goodbye hug.

Earlier, Sussanne shared videos of the family skiing and having a whale of a time at a ski resort in France. “Even better than the real thing... #skiobsessing #ciao2019 #redslopesday #2daystogo2020 video by @yannsoudin,” she wrote.

Though Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014 after being married for 13 years, they continue to remain friends. The two are frequently seen on movie outings and getaways with their sons.

In an earlier interview with GQ, Hrithik opened up about his friendly equation with Sussanne. “It’s a beautiful relationship. With our kids, with us as friends, it’s all about wisdom. One thing is for sure: Love can’t turn into hate. If it’s hate, it wasn’t love. The flipside of love… Is also love. Once you understand that, you’ll keep finding ways back into love,” he said.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s friendliness has always been the talk of the town, and there have been several rumours of a reconciliation between them. However, in 2016, Sussanne took to Twitter to shut down such speculation and said that their priority was to be good parents to their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

“I request people to stop speculating. There will never be a reconciliation with @iHrithik. But we will always be good parents. #no1priority,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Hrithik had a great run at the box office in 2019, with both his releases – Super 30 and War – hitting the bull’s eye. While Super 30 crossed the Rs 100-crore mark, War was the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019, with earnings of more than Rs 300 crore.

