Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan comes to his defence yet again, says ‘Sunaina is warm person in unfortunate situation’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, on Wednesday came to his defence amid the ongoing tensions in the Roshan family, over Hrithik’s sister Sunaina’s health and recent outbursts. Sunaina has said that she is being persecuted by her family, and is ‘living in a hell’.

Sussanne wrote on Instagram that she has known Sunaina to be a ‘loving warm, caring person, who is in an unfortunate situation.’ She wrote that her father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is ‘undergoing a major health crisis’ and that their mother Pinky is ‘vulnerable.’ She wrote that she felt the need to say this as ‘someone who has been a part of this family for long.’

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Sunaina had earlier dismissed claims that she was bipolar, as had been speculated in the media, but admitted that she had served a stint in rehab for alcoholism.

On Wednesday, some days after implying that Sunaina was in touch with Hrithik’s nemesis Kangana Ranaut, Kangana’s sister alleged on Twitter that the Roshans have been ‘physically assaulting’ Sunaina, and that Hrithik is trying to get her arrested. Shortly after Rangoli Chandel made these claims, Sunaina wrote on her unverified Twitter account that she ‘support(s) Kangana all through’ in the actor’s ongoing feud with her brother.

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

“Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi,” Rangoli wrote on Twitter. “Last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars.”

Sunaina has confirmed her romance with a Muslim man in a Facebook post, and has said that her family refuses to accept him, because of his faith.

Previously, Sussanne had defended Hrithik when Kangana implied that she had an extramarital affair with the actor. “The[re] is no allegation or sad plot that can have the weight to triumph over a good soul,” Sussanne had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 08:58 IST