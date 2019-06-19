Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli claims Hrithik Roshan’s family is assaulting Sunaina ‘as she’s in love with a Muslim man’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has made shocking claims against Hrithik Roshan and his family, claiming in a series of tweets that they are persecuting Sunaina Roshan as she ‘in love with a Muslim man’. Rangoli’s tweets came a day after Sunaina, Hrithik’s sister, tweeted her support for Kangana and said that she is “living in hell”.

Expressing concerns over the safety of Sunaina, Rangoli tweeted Wednesday morning, “Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars. I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her.”

“so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off ,” Rangoli added.

Rangoli also reacted to a tweet where it was suggested that Sunaina can call the cops and come out of the situation. “Sunaina can help herself by calling the police and seeking protection from another friend. Kangana has suffered too much at the hands of that family too,” a user by the name ‘NaimaH56’ wrote. Rangoli replied saying, “I agree, but Kangana was so distressed after so many calls from Sunaina, Roshans are capable of harming Kangana but this time around I am very careful I myself also spoke to Sunaina, I have kept all the messages and recordings, Sunaina is in trouble for sure.”

Rangoli further wrote, “and asking Kangana for help but her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now.”

Sunaina has reportedly been suffering from bipolar disorder and getting treated for the same. However, Sunaina clarified in an interview to Pinkvilla that she is not bipolar, admitting that she had been to a rehab for alcohol abuse. She had said, “Yes, there are certain issues, but please don’t ask me to talk about this more as it’s about my family and I don’t want them to be affected further. All I can say is that I have been staying in a rented hotel apartment for the past 17-18 days before I came back home to stay in the same building as my parents. While I am staying in their home, I have a separate entrance and a separate floor on which I live. It’s sad but they are not even supporting me,” Sunaina had said in an interview. She has also tweeted that she is having problems with her family.

Talking about her, Kangana had recently said, “It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down.”

