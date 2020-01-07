Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan’s holiday with sons, parents Rakesh and Pinkie is all about being a ‘modern family’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 09:01 IST

Many Bollywood stars including the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez jetted off to exotic locations to ring in the New Year. So did the Roshans. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne has shared a bunch of pictures from their French holiday.

Sharing them, Sussanne wrote: “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad Cousins and brothers Sisters Grandparents Grand uncle n aunt And 2 friends... new bonds and a heartfull of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes.” A Times of India report said they went to France.

The pictures show Hrithik, Sussanne, their two boys Hridhaan and Hrehaan, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, Hrithik’s musician uncle Rajesh and his sister Sunaina playing in the snow or simply posing for the camera. There are other family members, identified in a Times of India report, as Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan, children of Rajesh Roshan.

The ex-couple got divorced in 2014 ending a 14-year old marriage. They got married in 2000 and separated in 2013. Sussanne is the daughter of 1970s star Sanjay Khan.

Also read: Suhana Khan, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan: Best and worst dressed celebrities this week

Hrithik had a wonderful year in 2019. He saw the release of two very different films - Super 30 and later War. In the former, he played a math wizard, based on the real-life figure from Bihar named Anand Kumar, who helped and coaches 30 students from poor sections of society to crack the elite IITs.

His next film, War, is an espionage thriller, pitting Hrithik against a much younger Tiger Shroff. The film has been appreciated for its action sequences.

Speaking about his choice of films, Hrithik had earlier told PTI, “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me. My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more