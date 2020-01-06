e-paper
Hrithik Roshan takes a dig at himself, reveals Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon role was difficult. Watch

Hrithik Roshan was recently asked about a role that he found difficult to play. Cracking a joke at himself, he mentioned that his old film, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, was tough to do. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 06, 2020 16:32 IST
Hrithik Roshan in War (left) and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.
Actor Hrithik Roshan had a superb 2019, with not one but two of this releases — Super 30 and War — hitting the bull’s- eye. With two very different films and roles, he proved his versatility. Now, in a new video, he cracks a joke about one of the most difficult roles in his career so far.

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra, Hrithik was asked if there was ever a time when he had difficulty playing a character and if he ever had a method that he followed to play such characters. The actor acknowledged that he had once tried hard to do a role which he found to be very difficult to play.

He said, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Deewani (audience laughs and Hrithik looks at them with a glint of a mischievousness in his eyes). A very happy, very uppity... (makes a funny sound of being super-excited) It doesn’t come very naturally to me...even if you try really hard, which I did (goes on to behave the way he did in Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon as audience and the host burst out laughing).”

 

Hrithik is extremely happy about his two latest releases doing well at the box office. Speaking about his recent successes, he told PTI that they have motivated him to trust his instincts more. “I was fortunate that I had films I was empowered by. I felt so much love and passion for these two films. From now on, I am going to set my benchmark higher. I felt more encouraged after the success. It is an important success for me.”

Watch a scene from Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon: 

Also read: Kushal Punjabi’s wife Audrey Dolhen claims he failed their relationship, says ‘it was me who was looking after his expenses’

He added, “My instincts were very strong and if it would have failed, then I would have been affected. The most important thing for us in creative life is to be able to trust our instincts and if your instincts gets reaffirmed and gets strengthened, it empowers you a lot.”

