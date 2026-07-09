Did security scare make Trump switch planes on way back from NATO Summit?

US President Donald Trump boarded the Boeing 747, a newly-gifted aircraft by Qatar, as he began his journey to Ankara, Turkey, for the NATO Summit on July 7. However, he unexpectedly left Turkey on Wednesday aboard the older baby blue Air Force One instead of returning on the same aircraft. US President Donald Trump gestures in front of Air Force One after disembarking from the older VC-25A Air Force One at Royal Air Force (RAF) Mildenhall in Mildenhall, eastern England. (AFP)

The switch sparked speculation about possible "security concerns," with reports suggesting the Qatar-gifted plane lacked some security features, particularly as the US launched fresh strikes against Iran, which borders Turkey, AFP reported. Follow LIVE updates on US-Iran war

Trump denies security concern claims Trump, however, firmly denied that security concerns had anything to do with his decision to use the older Air Force One for the return journey. According to the US President, the new aircraft had been sent ahead to RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom so American servicemembers stationed there could view it while he was returning from Turkey.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We just landed and met up with our new Air Force One, which was sent earlier to RAF Mildenhall, so we could show the wonderful Servicemembers, as per the entire Base's request. They were very excited, the picture enclosed. It was on our way back to the States from Turkey, with virtually no deviation of flight path."

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Later, while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump was directly asked, "So you're saying there wasn't a security concern?" The US President dismissed the suggestion, replying, "No, no, why would there be?"

"We sent it a little bit early, so that we could let them see it. The base, the whole base came out and saw the plane, and then we landed," Trump said while speaking to reporters aboard the new Air Force One.