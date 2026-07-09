Uranium deal, LNG import among key outcomes expected as PM Modi visits Australia

A historic uranium deal, plans to boost LNG imports and a stronger defence partnership are among the key outcomes expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, according to sources. Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they participate in an official welcoming ceremony at Government House Victoria in Melbourne on July 9, 2026. (AFP)

The Prime Minister and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, are expected to discuss a broad agenda, ranging from energy security and critical minerals to defence cooperation, maritime security, and technology partnerships, during the three-day visit.

The visit comes at a time when both countries are looking to deepen cooperation amid shifting geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.