Goa gear up for UTT season 7 as hosts Dempo Goa Challengers face defending champs U Mumba TT

India’s biggest table tennis stars and some of the world’s finest paddlers are set to light up Goa as Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 powered by ChatGPT begins on Thursday, July 9. The season opens with a blockbuster western derby at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, where hosts and two-time champions Dempo Goa Challengers face reigning champions U Mumba TT. Over the next 18 days, seven franchises will battle for the coveted title, with the Grand Finale scheduled for July 26. Over the next 18 days, seven franchises will battle for the coveted title, with the Grand Finale scheduled for July 26.

Leading the home challenge is reigning league MVP Bernadette Szocs–and one of UTT’s most consistent performers–who arrives in Goa after guiding U Mumba TT to the title last season before switching to Dempo Goa Challengers in this year's auction.

“I'm always very happy to come back to UTT every year. The league keeps growing with each season, and every year it becomes even better. It's a wonderful feeling to be part of it. Last season, winning the title was something truly amazing, a feeling I can't really describe in words. I'm delighted to be back again and to be part of this league once more,” said Szocs in a press conference on Wednesday.

This year's UTT carries added significance for the Indian contingent, concluding just days before the national squad departs for the Asian Games in Japan and providing valuable high-pressure match practice against world-class opposition ahead of one of the year's biggest international assignments.

Commenting on the same, PBG Pune Jaguars’ star Diya Chitale said, “Every season, I learn something new (at UTT). The league also brings a different kind of pressure. When it's 6-6, and you know those last four or five points can decide the outcome, it's a situation we don't often experience elsewhere. Playing in those moments has really helped me develop as a player, and I think it's excellent preparation ahead of the Asian Games.”

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, UTT continues to strengthen Indian table tennis through elite competition and year-round development initiatives. Season 7 will feature 42 players from across the world, including 14 Olympians.

Among the biggest storylines this season is the arrival of World No. 3 men's doubles player Manush Shah at reigning champions U Mumba TT, where the Indian star will lead the title defence.

“It's a special moment for me to be part of such a wonderful franchise (U Mumba TT). The transition between playing alongside and against your regular partners can sometimes be tricky, but there's always plenty of friendly banter among teammates and fellow Indian players. I'm looking forward to a great season and hope U Mumba TT can successfully defend the title,” said Manush

One of the season's most anticipated contests could come when Shah faces his regular men's doubles partner Manav Thakkar, who will represent UP Prometheans in season 7.

Addressing the same, Thakkar said, “Manush and I have been doing really well in doubles, and we're currently ranked World No. 3, so facing him will definitely be tough. We're both growing as players, and with the Asian Games coming up this year, we're preparing hard. Hopefully, this week helps us build momentum, and we can go on to win a medal for the country.”

UTT has continued to nurture India's next generation of talent, with Dream UTT Juniors–which will run in parallel again this year–strengthening that pathway. Last year's Girls MVP, 15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick, became the youngest player in UTT history after being drafted by Dabang Delhi TTC.

"I'm really happy to have been selected for UTT and to be part of such a great team alongside so many top senior players. I've been practising with them over the last two days, and it's been a great honour as well as a wonderful learning experience,” she said.

Season 7 also marks the return of Austrian Olympian Sofia Polcanova after season 2, who revealed she has kept close tabs on the league, including watching her international doubles partner Bernadette Szocs lift last season's title.

“I followed the league on Instagram last season and saw how much it has grown. Bernadette (Szocs) and her team won the title, and it was great to watch. The league has attracted a lot more attention over the years and continues to grow. It's really nice to be back, and everyone has been so friendly and welcoming,” the Ahmedabad APL Pipers player said.

UTT will also introduce the AI-powered Table Tennis Review (TTR) system this season, becoming one of the few leagues globally to adopt video review technology. Developed by Gurugram-based Stupa Sports, the league's official technology partner, the system will review contested decisions in under 20 seconds.

Speaking on the same, HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades' Jeet Chandra said, "This season we're introducing the TTR system, and I think it'll be exciting for the fans. Every team will have three TTR reviews during a tie, so it'll be something new for Indian audiences to experience. I'm looking forward to seeing how it plays out."

UTT Season 7 will feature seven teams competing in a single round-robin format, where each team will face every other team once in the league phase. The top four teams will progress to the knockout stage. All matches will be live on Star Sports Khel (Hindi), Star Sports Tamil 2 HD, and Star Sports Tamil 3 HD, and streamed live on JioHotstar (Hindi, Tamil, and English).

UTT Season 7 Schedule July 09, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT

July 10, 2026 17:00 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs UP Prometheans

July 10, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 11, 2026 17:00 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 11, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs U Mumba TT

July 12, 2026 17:00 UP Prometheans vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 12, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Dempo Goa Challengers

July 13, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 14, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs UP Prometheans

July 15, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs U Mumba TT

July 16, 2026 19:30 U Mumba TT vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 17, 2026 17:00 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 17, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs Dempo Goa Challengers

July 18, 2026 17:00 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 18, 2026 19:30 UP Prometheans vs U Mumba TT

July 19, 2026 17:00 Dempo Goa Challengers vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 19, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs UP Prometheans

July 20, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C.

July 21, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs U Mumba TT

July 22, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs UP Prometheans

July 23, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 24, 2026 19:30 1st Place vs 4th Place

July 25, 2026 19:30 2nd Place vs 3rd Place

July 26, 2026 19:30 Semi Final 1 Winner vs Semi Final 2 Winner

UTT Season 7 Teams Ahmedabad APL Pipers: Manika Batra, Adrien Rassenfosse (Belgium), Kavya Bhatt, Sanil Shetty, Sofia Polcanova (Austria), Payas Jain

Dabang Delhi TTC: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Divyanshi Bhowmick, Maria Xiao (Spain), Youssef Abdelaziz (Egypt), Raegan Albuquerque, Sutirtha Mukherjee

Dempo Goa Challengers: Bernadette Szocs (Romania), Syndrela Das, Alvaro Robles (Spain), Divyansh Srivastava, Ananya Chande, Abhinandh PB

HVR Kolkata Thunder Blades: Ankur Bhattacharjee, Ayhika Mukherjee, Eduard Ionescu (Romania), Taneesha Kotecha, Zeng Jian (Singapore), Jeet Chandra

PBG Pune Jaguars: Diya Chitale, Prithika Pavade (France), Snehit SFR, Mudit Dani, Omar Assar (Egypt), Sayanika Maji

U Mumba TT: Manush Shah, Akash Pal, Lilian Bardet (France), Anna Hursey (Wales), Nityashree Mani, Anusha Kutumbale

UP Prometheans: Manav Thakkar, Yangzi Liu (Australia), Ricardo Walther (Germany), Sayali Wani, Sudhanshu Grover, Swastika Ghosh