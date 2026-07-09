‘11 planes shot down’: Trump revives Nobel Peace Prize pitch with India-Pakistan ceasefire claim

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he helped stop the India-Pakistan conflict, saying the confrontation could have turned "nuclear", 11 aircraft were shot down, and millions of people could have lost their lives. He added that he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize. Trump has repeatedly said that he prevented a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, a claim that India has rejected. (AFP)

Notably, Trump has repeatedly said that he prevented a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours by warning both countries of steep tariffs, a claim that India has rejected.

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Trump on India-Pakistan ceasefire Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom, Trump said, "Think of it, India and Pakistan. That war was raging. They were a week into it. Eleven planes were shot down, and that war was going to go nuclear."

He said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had praised him for what he described as his role in "stopping the war".

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan said President Trump saved 30 to 50 million lives. Well, guess what? Could have been a lot more than that," he said.

During the interaction, he spoke about what he described as his role in resolving conflicts around the world, claiming he had helped end several wars.

"I settled eight wars," Trump said, referring to disputes including those between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda.