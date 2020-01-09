Hrithik Roshan says he trusts his instincts now, more than ever

bollywood

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:17 IST

Right from his debut film (Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai; 2000), he epitomised great looks and smooth dance moves. Even 20 years later, not many can match Hrithik Roshan’s Adonis-like looks and to-die-for dancing skills. Not just that, the actor — all along — also has had audiences in awe of his pitch-perfect histrionic skills, thanks to many solid performances as well. “I am loving this phase of my career. It feels like the journey has just begun,” says Hrithik, who turns 46 on January 10. Excerpts from an interview:

To start with, would you call yourself a birthday person?

Not really. Usually, I realise quite late that it’s my birthday and then, I have to quickly decide on a plan, if at all, or not. Honestly, I am not someone who looks forward to having any extravagant celebration on this specific day (smiles).

Any special plans for the birthday this year?

For me, the best way to celebrate is to make my birthday a ‘gratitude day.’ I focus on my family, friends and my incredibly steadfast fans, who do not leave a single chance to make me feel special and loved. That’s why birthdays are always dedicated to them. So, for me, it’s about spending time and doing things for them. That’s all I am going to do this year as well.

Last year turned out to be special one for you with the success of Super 30 and War. Now, as we start 2020, how do you look back at 2019?

When I look back at 2019, my heart is filled with joy, relief and gratitude. There is a lot to be grateful for about the last year. I feel blessed for the opportunities, for all the love and support from my fans, and for being surrounded by people who inspire me on a daily basis. Having said that, I feel 2018 was a more important year for me when I was actually working on these two beautiful films — Super 30 and War.

Your last two films were diametrically opposite to each other in terms of their worlds and characterisation. Does that give you a kick as an actor?

Absolutely! It gives me a kick to take up challenging roles and mould myself into different characters (for films), but doing it in the same year — within four months to be specific — was pretty excruciating. But it has its own high in terms of overcoming a tough challenge. I think, perhaps that’s the addiction (smiles).

Interestingly, in 2020, you also complete 20 years as an actor since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. How do you look back at your successful journey till now?

Each year, and with every film, there has been so much of learning. But it is only in the last couple of years that I have started feeling more assured as an actor. Kaabil was that turning point for me and it was followed by Super 30 and War. There is some sort of composure now and I trust my instincts more than ever. I don’t feel the need to be as meticulous about what I’m going to do for a particular shot and rather just let it all flow. It is a different feeling altogether.

ow, as we step into a new decade, do you have any particular target or plan in mind that you would want to achieve in the coming 10 years?

A decade is a long time and one’s thoughts and goals would either change or evolve during this time period. Having said that, an ideal target to achieve would always be to have a healthy balance between doing quality work and spending enough time with my family.

There has been a lot of speculation about your next film...

There are a lot of scripts that I am reading right now. When I find the one that I cannot say no to, you will hear from me and that is going to be very soon.

Follow @htshowbiz for more