Ajay Devgn says ‘wait for proper facts to emerge’ in JNU violence, Anubhav Sinha asks ‘You done waiting?’

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:07 IST

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha reacted to actor Ajay Devgn’s comments on the violence at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). After Ajay tweeted that one should “wait for proper facts to emerge”, Anubhav replied, “Exactly!!!! I am still waiting. You done waiting????”

On Friday, the actor wrote on Twitter, “I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence.”

Anubhav Sinha responded to Ajay Devgn’s comments on the JNU violence

Earlier, when Ajay was asked to comment on the brutal attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob, he told PTI that he was unable to form an opinion since news reports were “very conflicting”. He said, “I have been watching the news since morning. It’s very conflicting. Till now, we don’t know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don’t know how to comment. It is all very sad what’s happening.”

“Whoever is doing it, is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it’s just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear,” he added.

On Sunday (January 5), masked assailants armed with sticks and iron rods entered the JNU campus and attacked students and faculty members, leaving at least 34 people including students’ union president Aishe Ghosh injured.

Anubhav directed Ajay in the 2007 heist drama Cash, which bombed at the box office. During the making of the film, the two reportedly had a fallout.

Meanwhile, Ajay’s film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently in theatres. Directed by Om Raut, the historical drama also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. It is off to a great start at the box office, with an earning of Rs 15.10 crore on its opening day.

