Home / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn comments on JNU: ‘Always maintained we should wait for proper facts to emerge’

Ajay Devgn comments on JNU: ‘Always maintained we should wait for proper facts to emerge’

Ajay Devgn has reacted to the Twitter war between his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. He also tweeted about the situation in JNU.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 18:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak released together on Friday.
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak released together on Friday.(AFP)
         

Actor Ajay Devgn has tweeted about JNU violence, saying that one should wait for ‘proper facts to emerge’. Earlier when asked to comment on the same, Ajay had said he wasn’t informed well enough to talk about it.

“I have always maintained that we should wait for proper facts to emerge. I appeal to everyone- let us further the spirit of peace and brotherhood, not derail it either consciously or carelessly #JNUViolence,” he wrote in his tweet.

His comments came on a day when the Delhi Police named Aishe Ghosh, the JNU students’ union president, as one of the nine suspects identified by them in connection with three criminal cases registered by the police. Ghosh was part of the group attacked by masked men on Sunday evening at the JNU campus.

 

Ajay also spoke about the clash between his Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. Talking about both the films releasing Friday, the actor says he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Two days after Deepika visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob, a controversy erupted with #boycottchhapaak trending on Twitter. Many including Ramesh Biduri -- BJP MP from South Delhi -- asked people to boycott Chhapaak and watch Tanhaji instead.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

Reacting to a Twitter war that has erupted over the issue, Ajay said at a media interaction in Mumbai on Friday: “A war is happening?! Who is doing it? I feel there is no such war is taking place. People express themselves on social media and we don’t take it seriously. I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office.”

 

The actor is also co-producer of Tanhaji, and he is a known for his acute sense of film business. Asked if the clamour to boycott Chhapaak would help his film, he replied: “You (the media) know that better. I will get to know about it by the evening.”

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period action drama in 3D, starring Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. The film is directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

(With IANS inputs)

