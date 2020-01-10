e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

Kangana Ranaut has said these gang wars are managed by some powerful people, which leaves both the sides physically hurt and such things should not be made into a national issue.

bollywood Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of Panga.
Kangana Ranaut during the promotions of Panga. (IANS)
         

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the campus violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, likening it to a “gang war” and said that it should not be made into a national or political issue. She also suggested that “the police should take those responsible into custody and beat the hell out of them”.

Kangana is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the promotions, the actor said about the Sunday incident where students and faculty were attacked by a masked mob, “The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university.”

She went on to share an example of a gang war, which she witnessed during her college days in Chandigarh. “I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him.” Media reports on her comments were shared by sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

She went on to say, “I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue. Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it.”

Also read: Deepika Padukone is a picture of devotion as she visits Siddhivinayak Temple to pray for Chhapaak. See pics

Recently, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU university to show her solidarity with the students. Her visit led to divisive reactions with many supporting her in the film industry but trends like Boycott Chhapaak emerging on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
‘Repetitive Sec 144 orders abuse of power’: What SC said on Kashmir curbs
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
In tribunal’s order that reinstated Cyrus Mistry, Supreme Court spots a flaw
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Gauri Lankesh murder accused arrested from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, meets activists held during CAA protests
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Waugh picks current ‘number one’ Test batsman in the world
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news