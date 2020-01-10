Kangana Ranaut likens JNU violence to gang war: ‘Don’t make this a national issue, such goons are in every college’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:24 IST

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the campus violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, likening it to a “gang war” and said that it should not be made into a national or political issue. She also suggested that “the police should take those responsible into custody and beat the hell out of them”.

Kangana is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Panga. Speaking to media on the sidelines of the promotions, the actor said about the Sunday incident where students and faculty were attacked by a masked mob, “The attack on students in JNU is currently being investigated. It’s understood that there are two sides, namely JNU and ABVP, two different unions, in the university.”

She went on to share an example of a gang war, which she witnessed during her college days in Chandigarh. “I must tell you that gang war is quite common during college life. I used to stay at a girls hostel alongside a boys hostel where people were followed and murdered in broad daylight. A boy once jumped into our hostel who was about to get killed by a mob, but our hostel manager saved him.” Media reports on her comments were shared by sister Rangoli Chandel on Twitter.

She went on to say, “I would like to say that these gang wars are managed by powerful and dangerous people, which leaves both the sides hurt; such things should not be made into a national issue. Police should take perpetrators into custody and give them four slaps each. Such people are found everywhere in every street, college and they should not be made national issue because such issues don’t deserve it.”

Recently, Deepika Padukone had visited the JNU university to show her solidarity with the students. Her visit led to divisive reactions with many supporting her in the film industry but trends like Boycott Chhapaak emerging on social media.

