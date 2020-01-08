Panga: Kangana Ranaut is willing consider marriage thanks to this man

bollywood

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:24 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut will be seen next in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s next film, Panga. The actor, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, has said that despite having apprehensions about marriage, she is willing to reconsider the idea after meeting one person.

The person in question is director Ashwini’s husband, director Nitesh Tiwari. The paper quoted her as “Undeniably, I have always felt it is difficult to find someone who will be on the same level. However, after having met Nitesh Tiwari (husband of Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari), and noticing them so amicable and loving in their marriage, my opinion on marriage has changed. He supports his wife so wholeheartedly. Marriage seems possible to me now.”

Talking about her preferred choice of a marriage partner, she told the paper that “he should be someone more intelligent, beautiful (handsome), and more talented than me”.

In Panga, Kangana plays mother of a young boy who takes to the game of kabaddi to prove a point. In the various posters that have been released by makers, she looks like a picture of domesticity — in ordinary salwar kameez and saris.

The trailer of the film shows Kangana as a former kabbadi play, who is now a young mother with a boring railways job, who dreams of making a comeback. Supporting her in the process is her husband (played by Jassi Gill), her young son and her onscreen mother, played by Neena Gupta. The film also stars Richa Chadha in an important role.

Speaking about how Kangana played a mother, her sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also her spokesperson, had tweeted: “I asked Kangana how come she knows all the emotions and conflicts of a mother so well, she is so convincing as a mom, she said to know a mother you don’t have to be a mother you just have to be a child, Panga is a performance from her dedicated to our mom Asha Ranaut .... ”

