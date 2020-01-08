Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan posts loved up pics with Rashami Desai, fans ask him to ‘stay away from her’

tv

Evicted Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has been supporting girlfriend Rashami Desai post his exit from the house. The TV actor had confessed his love for her on the show and has now been sharing pictures with her on his Instagram account.

Arhaan posted two throwback pictures with Rashami from one of their outings on Instagram and wrote, “Out of suffering have emerged the strongest soul ; the most massive characters are seared with scars..... So proud of you @imrashamidesai Come out with the trophy.”

However, his fans stand divided on their union. A follower commented to his post, “Hey, how about staying away from Rashami and let her live her life without any betrayal? PS: Also, stay away from house and let her reunite with her family.” Another wrote, “Stop using her please.. please leave her alone..” One more Rashami supporter commented, “He knows it very well ki uski vajah se kitne sare #RashamiDesai fans h boycotted her..then also.. pls @arhaankhaan leave her alone.. let her come out peacefully..why do these shameless tactics now. Where were you when we were trending for her?? Just leave her! @biggboss_critic”

Others called them “outstanding couple” and “Rab ne bana dii jodii”. A fan went on to say, “I like u and rashmi bro.... What Salman and colors did with you is not at all acceptable... Stay strong.”

Arhaan had earlier shared a post looking back at his journey in the Bigg Boss house. He posted a video that showed his memorable moments with Rashami in the house and wrote, “My journey in the BB13 house has been nothing less than a rollercoaster. Ups, downs, highs and lows, but at the end of the day, it was all worth it! Sure, my eviction was sudden and untold, so there are a lot of things left unsaid. So, to all the housemates in the BB house right now, all the best! And don’t forget what Hindustani Bhau said, “Itna bhi guroor na kar is shouharat ka mere dost, aaj teri mutti me, kal kisi aur ki mutti me hoga”. There’s a life outside Bigg Boss too. Fame aur Game ke chakkar me khud ko mat khona! ❤ #KeepItReal. #ArhaanKhan #ArhaanKhanJourney #BB13 #biggboss13.”

Arhaan and Rashami had a major showdown in the Bigg Boss house when host Salman Khan asked her if she knew that Arhaan is the father of a child. Rashami was shocked to know about Arhaan’s child and was upset that he did not tell her about it in their several months of friendship. She eventually confessed her liking for him before he was evicted from the show for the second time.

