Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla physically assaults and threatens Shehnaaz Gill, viewers want a police complaint

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:12 IST

Bigg Boss 13 has emerged to be the only season of the reality show where several contestants have engaged in physical fights and got injured. In the latest episode, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, who claim to be close friends, had an argument which turned serious in no time.

After a day of run-ins with each other, Shehnaaz finally lost her cool after Sidharth accused her of being ‘jealous’ of Mahira Sharma. As Shehnaaz was seen throwing things around, Sidharth pinned her to the ground and threatened her while twisting her arms. Shehnaaz was in tears as she stood up and walked away moments after Sidharth left.

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

An angry viewer questioned host Salman Khan for allowing such acts inside the house. He said, “@BeingSalmanKhan is this the way #ShehnaazGill should be abused in your @ColorsTV #BB13 show? Honestly put your sister or niece in Sana’s place. Would you take it as fun or will have guts to say something to @BiggBoss damaad shukla? Bring some guts and take the right stand!”

Another viewer questioned Shehnaaz for putting up with such behaviour inside the house and wrote on Twitter, “I don’t get it why does she always run back to him. I am lost for words. This is not right, the fact @ColorsTV is ignoring it promoting it as entertainment is disgusting. No one should behave this way with another being #BiggBoss13.”

Shehnaaz has emerged as one of the strongest contenders on the show. The Punjabi actor-singer is now set to introduce a major twist on the show with her change in game plan. In a promo of the upcoming episode, the contestants are seen discussing this week’s evictions. While all her friends including Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra ask her to save Mahira Sharma from nominations, she refuses to do so. She also says that if Mahira is so confident of herself than she would be afraid of being nominated.

A fan said, “Paras- Sana ko behlana bhot easy hai, Pyar se 2 words bol do, Apki ho jaegi. We- Le krle, Wo sid ki nhi sun rhi, tu kis khet ka muli hai (Paras - Its very easy to manipulate Sana, just speak to her with love and she will be yours. We - She is not listening to Sid, who is Paras to manipulate her).”

Another cheered her saying, “Go shehnaaz play ur game nd be happy #ShehnaazGill.” One more fan tweeted, “This is not flip its called masterstroke.” Justifying her latest action, a fan wrote, “Superb. Only those who have guts FLIP. Hiding in a group & targeting is for cowards. They need support system. Need to huddle & plot/plan. SHERNI plays ALONE. She isn’t there to please HMs. Happy atleast #ShehnaazGill DARES. #RoarLikeSana looking forward.”

