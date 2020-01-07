Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws things in the house as Sidharth Shukla says she’s jealous of Mahira

tv

Jan 07, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have earned a fan following of their own as they keep the viewers entertained with their funny chemistry. The two recently had an argument after which Shehnaaz lost her cool and was seen screaming and crying in the latest episode. She even trended on Twitter with the hashtag #RoarLikeSana.

Sidharth picked up a fight with her by updating about her different moods as she was having her breakfast in the dining area. He said, “Shehnaaz has befriended Sidharth only for the sake of the show.” Shehnaaz confirmed that he is indeed correct in making the claim and that she may not be in touch with any of her follow contestants after the show.

Sidharth continued instigating Shehnaaz by hinting how she is jealous of Mahira Sharma. He kept on praising Mahira in front of her. She warned him to stop irritating her but he refused to give up. She also threw a slipper at him which missed the mark. Shehnaaz lost her cool and broke down. She even broke her family photo frame in rage. She threw things around in the garden area and started hitting herself while saying that she has never been jealous of anyone and that Sidharth is spoiling her image on television.

Taking Shehnaaz’s side, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Siddharth should not have used jealous word. She is so sensitive about her image. May be use lagta h pahale hi uski image aachi nae h.. Sid ko ye samajna chaiye. #RoarLikeSana.” Another commented, “Shukla always hurt her & now he’s mentally torturing her. It could effect her mental health & wellbeing so pls it will be good if they will be stay away . We don’t want any bully around Shehnaaz Gill.” One more tweeted in her support, “He is so so naughty... Sana should have slapped him properly. Okay... so these two aren’t going to breakup I guess. And both #SidNaaz r silly.”

