e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws things in the house as Sidharth Shukla says she’s jealous of Mahira

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill hits herself, throws things in the house as Sidharth Shukla says she’s jealous of Mahira

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill was upset with Sidharth Shukla’s remark that she was jealous of Mahira Sharma and accused him of spoiling her image.

tv Updated: Jan 07, 2020 10:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill broke down after Sidharth Shukla continued to irritate her.
Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill broke down after Sidharth Shukla continued to irritate her.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have earned a fan following of their own as they keep the viewers entertained with their funny chemistry. The two recently had an argument after which Shehnaaz lost her cool and was seen screaming and crying in the latest episode. She even trended on Twitter with the hashtag #RoarLikeSana.

Sidharth picked up a fight with her by updating about her different moods as she was having her breakfast in the dining area. He said, “Shehnaaz has befriended Sidharth only for the sake of the show.” Shehnaaz confirmed that he is indeed correct in making the claim and that she may not be in touch with any of her follow contestants after the show.

 

Sidharth continued instigating Shehnaaz by hinting how she is jealous of Mahira Sharma. He kept on praising Mahira in front of her. She warned him to stop irritating her but he refused to give up. She also threw a slipper at him which missed the mark. Shehnaaz lost her cool and broke down. She even broke her family photo frame in rage. She threw things around in the garden area and started hitting herself while saying that she has never been jealous of anyone and that Sidharth is spoiling her image on television.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli hits Vishal Aditya Singh with a slipper; makers say they can leave the show

Taking Shehnaaz’s side, a fan wrote on Twitter, “Siddharth should not have used jealous word. She is so sensitive about her image. May be use lagta h pahale hi uski image aachi nae h.. Sid ko ye samajna chaiye. #RoarLikeSana.” Another commented, “Shukla always hurt her & now he’s mentally torturing her. It could effect her mental health & wellbeing so pls it will be good if they will be stay away . We don’t want any bully around Shehnaaz Gill.” One more tweeted in her support, “He is so so naughty... Sana should have slapped him properly. Okay... so these two aren’t going to breakup I guess. And both #SidNaaz r silly.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
JNU professor quits govt panel on data citing ‘situation’ in university
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
Why police waited at JNU gates for permission to enter campus? Their reason
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
BJP leader arrested on rape charge, party alleges victimisation
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
Four-day Test debate: Irfan Pathan differs from Virat Kohli
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
JNU: Anurag Kashyap slams Centre; Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu & others protest
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News